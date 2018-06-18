Vijay TV's Bigg Boss Tamil 2 has taken off on Sunday, June 17. Kamal Haasan is hosting the reality show this season as well and 16 contestants from film and television industries have entered the house with the hopes of winning Rs 50 lakh prize.

The contestants will be disconnected entirely from the outside world without - mobiles, gadgets, newspapers and other devices.

This season, nine women and seven men have entered the house in the first phase. Interestingly, Oviya, who was part of the last season, has entered the house as a guest.

Yashika Aannand, Ponnambalam, Mahat Raghavendra, Daniel Annie Pope, RJ Vaishnavi, Janani Iyer, Ananth Vaidyanathan, NSK Ramya, Sendrayan, Riythvika, Mumtaj, Thadi Balaji, Mamathi Chari, Nithya, Shariq Hassan and Aishwarya Dutta are the contestants in the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil 2.

Here, we bring you the complete profile of the 16 contestants of Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil:

Contestant No.01 - Yashika Aannand

Yashika Aannand is the first contestant to enter the house this season. She is an 18-year old actress who has shot to fame with Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu. Looking at her interviews during the release of the film, it becomes clear that she is a bold girl and it is interesting to see how she gels with the inmates of the house.

Contestant No.02 – Ponnambalam

Ponnambalam is a veteran actor, who has worked in over 125 movies Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bollywood. He has shared screen space with Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, Sarath Kumar, Vijayakanth and most of the A-list actors of Kollywood. He was body-double before turning actor.

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 - Contestant No.03 – Mahat Raghavendra

Mahat Raghavendra got interested in films due to Simbu, who cast him in in 2006 in Vallavan. He has worked in close to 15 movies in his career so far. Notably, he was part of Ajith's Mankatha, Vijay's Jilla, Karthi's Biriyani, etc.

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 - Contestant No.04 – Daniel Annie Pope

Daniel Annie Pope has been part of about 15 movies. In most of the movies, his roles have gone unnoticied. In 2017, he started getting good opportunities to work in the movies. His upcoming movie is Vetrimaaran's Vada Chennai.

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 - Contestant No.05 – RJ Vaishnavi

Vaishnavi is a 29-year old girl, who has studied journalism and RJ by profession.

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 - Contestant No.06 – Janani Iyer

Janani Iyer is a 31-year old actress, who has worked in over 15 Tamil and Telugu movies. Notably, she was part of movies like Gautham Menon's Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Bala's Avan Ivan.

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 - Contestant No.07 - Ananth Vaidyanathan

Musician Ananth Vaidyanathan is the seventh contestant to enter the house. He is a singer and plays the role of mentor to aspiring singers in Airtel Super Singer on Vijay TV.

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 - Contestant No.08 – NSK Ramya

NSK Ramya is a playback singer, who has sung all the four South Indian languages. ''Oh Maya" in Iru Mugan, ""Unakkum Enakkum" in Amma Kanakku and "YOLO - You Only Live Once" in Anegan are some of the notable songs she sung in the recent years.

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 - Contestant No. 09 – Sendrayan

Sendrayan is the contestant number nine. He started his career in 2007 in Polladhavan. He was recently seen in Udhayanidhi Stalin's Nimir.

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 - Contestant No. 10 – Riythvika

Riythvika made her acting debut with Bala's critically-acclaimed film Paradesi. In span of five years, she has worked in over 10 movies that include Rajinikanth's Kabali and Vikram's Iru Mugan.

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 - Contestant No. 11 – Mumtaj

Mumtaj is a popular actress, who has acted in over 30 movies in different languages. She earned popularity with her special numbers. Her notable films are: Kushi (Tamil), Gemini (Telugu), Atharintiki Daaredi (Telugu) among many others.

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 - Contestant No. 12 – Thadi Balaji

Thadi Balaji is a television and film actor, who started his career in Prakash Raj's Nandhini. He shot to fame with TV serial Mayavi Marichan in 1999. He is a popular among TV audience and hosted Naduvula Konjam Disturb Pannuvom. Notably, he was a judge in comedy premiere show, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru?

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 - Contestant No. 13 - Mamathi Chari

Mamatha Chari is a radio jockey, telvision presenter and an actress. She entered television industry with Vijay TV's talk show Hello Tamizha. She has appeared in the shows like Rani Maharani, Jillunu Oru Jodi, Sun TV's serial Vani Rani.

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 - Contestant No. 14 – Nithya

Nithya is the contestant number 14. She is Thadi Balaji's estranged wife. They are separated over personal issues. She had appeared with her hubby in dance reality show Jodi No 1.

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 - Contestant No 15 - Shariq Hassan

Shariq is the son of celebrity couple – Riyaz Khan and Uma. The budding actor is the grandson of actress Kamala Kamesh. He started his career in GV Prakash's Pencil.

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 - Contestant No 16 - Aishwarya Dutta

Aishwarya Dutta made his acting debut in Tamizhuku En Ondrai Azhuthavum in 2015. She then worked in Paayum Puli, Aruthapathi and a few other films.