Kamal Haasan, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, Virat Kohli and many other celebs from movies and sports are saddened by the death of former Indian's President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday, 31 August.

Mukherjee's Journey

Pranab Mukherjee got his break in politics in 1969 when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi helped him get elected to the Rajya Sabha on a Congress ticket. He went on to occupy several ministerial portfolios in the Government of India in a political career spanning five decades. He served as the 13th President of India from 2012 until 2017. He was honoured with India's highest civilian award - Bharat Ratna in 2019.

Pranab Mukherjee announced on Twitter on August 10 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain. He was admitted to the hospital after accidentally slipping and falling in his bathroom. He was on ventilator support and in critical condition at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital in Delhi.

His son Abhijit Mukherjee took to Twitter to announce news about his death today. He wrote, "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas & prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You."

Pranab Mukherjee was known for his ferocious temper and a larger heart. He was admired by the people across ideological camps. The news about his death came as a rude shock to many people. Some celebs took to condole his demise. A few of them even shared photos of them receiving awards from him.

Celebs mourn loss of Pranab Mukherjee

Kamal Haasan: In his distinguished political journey spanning more than 5 decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee was foreign, defense, commerce and finance minister, before becoming the 13th president of India. He was a politician from a different era. Politics will miss him dearly.

Mahesh Babu: Saddened to hear about the demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The nation mourns one of its most intellectual and inspiring leaders. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones in this hour of grief.

Ajay Devgn: India loses a great statesman & respected leader My condolences to the family. #PranabMukherjee

Virat Kohli: The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family.

Virender Sehwag: My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shri #PranabMukherjee . Om Shanti

Rohit Sharma: Rest in Peace #PranabMukherjee ji. An inspiring figure to the nation. My condolences are with his loved ones.

Vijender Singh: Former President #PranabMukherjee will be remembered as a tall and multidimensional figure of Indian politics. A statesman, thinker, writer and people's man. Deepest Condolences To The Family. #RipPranabMukherjee

Shreyas Talpade: 2020 will be remembered as the year of great loses. Heartfelt condolences to the family of our great leader #PranabMukherjee ji

Varun Dhawan: Broken heart RIP sir .2020 has been an extremely hard year for one and all. We have lost a great leader today. Prayers and strength to the family.

Shilpa Shetty: Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of our former President Shri #PranabMukherjee It was a moment of great pride for @TheRajKundra & me to have met & received our awards from you. Rest in peace,Sir My heartfelt condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS & the entire family in this time.

Raveena Tandon: Saddened to learn about demise of Former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences and prayers for peace of the departed soul. #PranabMukherjee @CitiznMukherjee Om Shanti.

Nagma: #PranabMukherjee Ji Dada u will always be remembered had many opportunities on various occasions to meet with u in ur various capacities to sit&discuss wth u in last 18yrs that I've bn in the CongParty pic being whn u wer the Pres of India thank u dada for your valuable advice

Rakul Singh: Deeply saddened by the passing away of former president Shri Pranab Mukherjee! My condolences to his family . Yet another Loss in 2020. #RIP

Rashami Desai: This is so heartbreaking, I'm totally numb with this news. God knows what else is left to see in #2020. Today, India lost it's gem. You were a legend sir. R.I.P Pranab Mukherjee. My condolences to the family. #PranabMukherjee #FormerPresident

Lakshmi Manchu: Extremely Saddened by the demise of our former President, Dr. #PranabMukharjee garu I had an opportunity to meet him a few times on different occasions. His humbleness & dignity is so surprisingly inspiring. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul Rest in Peace

BVS Ravi: What a grand journey He had!! Will be long remembered as a strong and able statesman! Rest in peace @CitiznMukherjee

Varun Tej Konidela: My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our former president Pranab Mukherjee Garu.. Rest in peace sir! #RIP

Jeet: This Bharat Ratna leaves us for the heavenly abode. He was one of the most loved President... one of the greatest leader. He will be remembered for his contribution to the country. #Rip #PranabMukherjee da

Riteish Deshmukh: Deeply Saddened!! A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri #PranabMukherjee Sir will be forever remembered for his work & contribution for the development of India. My deepest condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS ji, the entire family & his millions of followers.

Taapsee Pannu: Had the honour of meeting him, watching #Pink in his presence , followed by a very warmly hosted dinner for the entire team. Can never forget the experience, his kind words n gesture that day. You will be missed sir #PranabMukherjee

Madhur Bhandarkar: Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Bharat Ratna Shri. @CitiznMukherjee. I had the privilege of receiving my PadmaShri bestowed from #Pranabda My deepest condolences to his Family Members & Admirers. #OmShanti

Sonal Chauhan: RIP Sri Pranab Mukherjee Ji #ripPranabMukherjee

Smriti Z Irani: Deeply pained by the demise of Pranab Da. I had the good fortune of working under his guidance during my stint in Education sector. His warmth, dedication & vision left an indelible mark. I mourn the passing away of not only a statesman but also as I fondly called him my 'Dada'.

Ritesh Sidhwani: Shri. #PranabMukherjee Ji will always be remembered as one of India's most astute statesmen. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.

Farhan Akhtar: Deepest condolences to the family of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. @CitiznMukherjee RIP.

Lata Mangeshkar: Deeply saddened to hear Pranab da Mukherjee passed away. Our former President, a Bharat Ratna and a thorough gentleman. We shared a very warm and cordial relationship. Heartfelt condolences to the family.

Saina Nehwal: Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Former President & Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee #PranabMukherjee

Rahul Bose: Fondly remember Shri #PranabMukherjee inviting the team of @PoornaTheFilm for a screening of #Poorna at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Here he is meeting @PoornaMalavath & @RSPraveenSwaero before the event. He had extremely generous words to say after the screening. Rest in peace, Sir.

Randeep Hooda: Respected across ideological and political lines .. a true statesman .. Bharat Ratna and former President of India .. a great loss to the Nation #PranabMukherjee Om Shanti

Vindu Dara Singh: Rest In Peace #PranabMukherjee sir you will be missed by all Indians across the world for the tireless service and dedicated work for our beloved motherland . Condolences to the family of Pranab da

Gutta Jwala: End of an era....#PranabMukherjee RIP

Atul Kasbekar: RIP Pranab da Om Shanti #PranabMukherjee @CitiznMukherjee

In his distinguished political journey spanning more than 5 decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee was foreign, defense, commerce and finance minister, before becoming the 13th president of India. He was a politician from a different era. Politics will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/qUYhbyrzoV — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 31, 2020

Deeply Saddened!! A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri #PranabMukherjee Sir will be forever remembered for his work & contribution for the development of India. My deepest condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS ji, the entire family & his millions of followers. https://t.co/nMnLj5g3Wt pic.twitter.com/FZVNEo8eh5 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 31, 2020