Kerala transport department has issued directives to cancel the permit of Kallada Travels after the passengers of their bus Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru were thrashed by the crew.

The Kerala Police have arrested three people, including the manager of Kallada Travels, for attacking the passengers after the bus broke down in Harippad. They were identified as Jithin, Jithesh and Girilal. The police have also directed the owners of Kallada Travels to present the bus before them.

The bus has been asked to be brought to Maradu police station in Kochi. The owners informed the police that the bus is currently in Bengaluru. The police have now asked the group to bring it as soon as possible.

In a video that had gone viral, the bus crew can be seen manhandling three passengers identified as Muhammed Ashkar, a native of Palakkad, Mohammed Ashkar from Sulthan Bathery and Anjay Ghosh from Thiruvananthapuram.

The incident came to light after a passenger named Jacob Phillip posted a distress call video on Facebook showing the crew attacking the youngsters on Saturday night.

According to reports, DGP Lokanath Behera spoke to one of the eyewitnesses and has assured strict action against the crew for their behaviour. After recording the statement of the assaulted passengers, the police will also register more cases under related sections.