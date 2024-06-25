With just a few days left for the release of Prabhas' new film Kalki 2898 AD excitement among fans is at its peak. Recently on June 21st the film's trailer was released and has been well-received by movie enthusiasts everywhere.

A major draw for this mythological science fiction movie is its impressive cast. Besides Prabhas, the film features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and several other notable actors. According to the popular media, Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur will portray the parents of Prabhas' character, Bhairava. Reports state that Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur will appear as Prabhas' parents in cameo roles. If true then this will mark their second collaboration after the 2022 movie Sita Ramam.

Speculations are rife that Vijay Deverakonda is playing Arjuna, Nani as Lord Krishna and renowned director SS Rajamouli might take on the role of either Vishwamitra or Ved Vyasa. However, these roles are speculative and have not been officially confirmed.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this is his fourth film and his first project with Prabhas. The movie also stars Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Shobana, Pasupathy and others in significant roles. Additionally, Keerthi Suresh voices Bujji which is the vehicle of Prabhas' character Bhairava.

In an interview earlier this year, Nag Ashwin shared that the film spans a period of 6,000 years starting from 3102 BC, the end of the Mahabharata era to 2898 AD. The movie is produced by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies with music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The cinematography is handled by Serbian cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is responsible for editing the film.

Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, and Salaar are the recent films of Prabhas. Besides Salaar, the other two films have not received any great response from the audience. Expectations for Kalki are high already and fans cannot wait to watch the Rebel Star back in action.