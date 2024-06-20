Deepika Padukone is all set to embrace motherhood in the coming months. Soon-to-be mommy is garnering headlines for a curious case of her baby bump. The actor has time and again been accused of faking a baby bump. However, on Wednesday evening, the actor was seen attending the Kalki event in the city. The actor wore a tight-fitted black dress and flaunted her baby bump.

Men will be Men: Prabhas, Big B race to help pregnant Deepika walk down the stage; Amitabh playfully chided Prabhas for winning

The soon-to-be-mommy was glowing like never before. Deepika who is merely a few months away from delivering her child was taking care and precautions of herself while walking down the stage and sitting.

Apart from Deepika, the Kalki event saw Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in attendance.

Several videos and pictures of the event have surfaced online.

Deepika jokes about her baby bump

After the introduction, Deepika made her entry on stage, she spoke about working with director Nag Ashwin, describing it as a great learning experience. Deepika said. "It has been an incredible experience. Like Mr Bachchan said, it is a completely new world. We went through different phases of discovering what this movie was about, but I think the magic that is in Nagi's head is now finally here for everyone to see. We have discovered that along the way. It has been an incredible experience both personally and professionally."

Rana asked if Deepika decided to stay in character even after finishing the film where she plays a pregnant Sumati (or SUM-80), and she joked, "The movie went on for three years, I was like, why not 9 months more".

Deepika added, "I'm actually like this because of all the food Prabhas fed me. It got to the point where it was a full catering service, not just food from home (sic)."

Amitabh and Prabhas rush to help pregnant Deepika off the stage

A viral clip from the event shows lead actor Prabhas and veteran star Amitabh Bachchan rushing to help Deepika get off the stage.

As soon as Deepika got up from the couch, Rana first rushed to help pregnant Deepika and so did Prabhas. But Amitabh could be seen asking them to hold off as he wanted to help her on stage.

Prabhas beat Big B to it, holding Deepika's hand and helping her down the stage comfortably. Big B, just behind Prabhas hilariously chided Prabhas for holding Deepika's hand first. This moment left the fans, actors and media in splits.

Netizens were quick to react to the video and shared how her co-stars are helping her.

A user wrote, "Men fighting to help the queen..(sic)"

Another wrote, "Even at 81 my OG bro Amitabh didn't forget chivalry..(sic)"

About Kalki

Nag's Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian future where people struggle to find basic resources in Kashi. Living in the Complex is what everyone aspires for, given that the inverted pyramid structure has everything. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava while Amitabh plays Aswatthama in the film. Kamal plays Supreme Leader Yaskin. Kalki 2898 AD will be released on June 27.