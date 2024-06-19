Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on cloud nine as they are soon going to embrace parenthood. Deepika is due in September. Of late, the actor has been garnering headlines for her baby bump. A section of netizens are blessing Deepika's pregnancy glow as she gets papped in the city trying to hide her baby bump by wearing baggy outfits.

Curious case of Pregnant Deepika Padukone's baby bump

The actor months after her pregnancy announcement made her first public appearance during the Lok Sabha elections as she stepped out on May 20, 2024, to cast her vote with husband actor Ranveer Singh. She opted for a white oversized t-shirt and paired it with denims. Post which she attended the product launch of her brand 82E.

After which she was papped having dinner with her mother at Bandra. Deepika smartly tried to hide her baby bump. Since then netizens have mixed reactions to her flaunting baby bump.

Pregnant Deepika Padukone avoids paps; her bodyguard covers her as she heads for Kalki event

Once again, curious case of Deepika's baby bump came into light when the actor was spotted on Wednesday at the Kalki event.

On Wednesday, Deepika was papped entering the venue where the Kalki event was supposed to take place. Deepika dodged the media and seemingly avoided posing for paps stationed there. Her bodyguard hid her smarty and covered her and the photo-ogs could hardly capture her.

Social media was filled with negative comments and were of the view that her baby bump is fake and she probably opted for surrogacy as her baby bump wasn't visible during her couple of last outings

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say.

A user wrote, "If she really wants to do surrogacy. Why need to show fake baby bump..(sic)."

Another mentioned, "Lagta hai fake baby bump lagana bhul gayi isliye cover karawa liya secretary se...( Seems she forgot to put a pillow/ fake bump that's why the secretary is hiding her face) (Sic)."

Soon-to-be mom Deepika Padukone shuts down trolls who called her pregnancy fake; flaunts baby bump

Amid Deepika's baby bump chatter on social media, Deepika shut down the trolls by sharing a close-up picture of her baby bump on Instagram stories.

On her Instagram stories, Deepika shared a picture flaunting her baby bump, seemingly getting ready for the Kalki event. In the pic, she wore a tight-fitted body-hugging dress and wore stilettos.

Take a look

Deepika and Ranveer to welcome baby in September

Deepika and Ranveer announced the happy news that they are expecting their first child on February 29.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared that their baby will be arriving in September 2024.

Work Front

Deepika will next be seen in Singham Again, which is the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. She stepped into the role of Lady Singham. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

After which, she will be seen in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Additionally, she will also be seen in Intern, along with Amitabh Bachchan.