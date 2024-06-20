Deepika Padukone is churning out some sensational maternity looks every time she steps out of the house. The diva attended the Kalki 2898 event, looking every bit of vision in a black bodycon. Flaunting her baby bump and curvaceous figure, Padukone made sure all eyes were on her throughout the event. And it was no ordinary dress that the mom-to-be chose for the occasion.

This is how much Deepika's dress costs

Deepika made a black and bold statement in the gorgeous dress from the shelves of fashion designer house Loewe. The Anagram Pebble dress comes at a whopping cost of ₹114,000 on the official website. Deepika Padukone's pictures from the event dominated social media and celebs couldn't stop themselves from commenting on her pregnancy glow and baby bump.

Rana Daggubati, who was co-hosting the event, took a cute dig at Deepika Padukone. In the film, Kalki 2898, the actress plays a pregnant woman. Catching on from there, the Baahubali actor said, "You have been pushed into being a method actor." Deepika couldn't hold back her laughter and said in agreement, "I mean, clearly."

Rana pulls Deepika's leg

Rana continued and further said, "I can see you are still in character." And pat came the Jawaan actress' response. "I mean, the movie went on for three years, so I thought why not just a few months more?" The answer left everyone laughing. Deepika also gave the audience a glimpse of her real-life chemistry with co-star Prabhas.

The Pathaan actress added that her belly had become like that because of all the food that Prabhas fed her. "Actually, I am like this because of all the food that he has fed me. Yes, everyday. And it got to a point where it wasn't just food coming from home; there was like a full catering service. So the highlight of the day became 'what is Prabhas feeding us today'," Deepika said.