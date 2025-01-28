The Ramayana, the epic saga, is one of the most sacred and most important scripts from Hindu mythology, and to make a film based on it can always be risky as there are many films that have already been inspired by it.

Now, Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari has taken this responsibility upon his shoulders to direct this epic saga in Bollywood. The film is currently under production, and the expectations from the National Award-winning director are sky-high given his films have shattered all box office records with Dangal.

The film is apparently being made in two parts, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Yash as Raavan, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

According to the latest news, the buzz is that Padma Bhushan awardee Shobana will also be a part of this epic saga. She has been roped in to play the role of Kaikasi, the mother of Raavana.

Shobana is a Bharatanatyam dancer who is well known for her role as Ganga/Nagavalli in the 1993 Malayalam film Manichithrathazhu. She won a National Film Award for her performance in this movie.

She is also well-recognized for her role in the Mani Ratnam directorial film Thalapathi. As she has a powerful screen presence, her look for the role will create an impact on the audience. Shobana was last seen portraying the role of Mariam in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. Fans are awaiting to see her in this important and impactful performance as Kaikesi, which will add to her legacy.

'Ramayana' becomes India's 'most expensive' film yet with a $100 million budget. This film is produced by Namit Malhotra, with Yash as the co-producer. The film is being crafted with a grand vision for a global audience. The first installment is slated for release during Diwali 2026.