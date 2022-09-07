Rajinikanth, who attended the trailer launch of Mani Ratnam's much-hyped Ponniyin Selvan, has revealed an interesting story that occurred on the sets of his blockbuster Thalapathy, directed by Mani Ratnam.

Speaking at the event at Nehru Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, Rajinikanth opened up on the first day of his shooting of Thalapathy. The superstar was quite surprised after the makeup man gave him a loose dress.

"I remember returning from Bombay to join the shoot. I asked for a makeup man and they said just wear foundation. The costume was loose pants and a loose shirt. I was surprised and I asked what this is?" Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

He recalled his first scene with Shobana, who bullied him and told him that he will be kicked out of the film.

"She was a bully of sorts. She joked about how I'm going to be removed from the film and was going to be eventually replaced by Kamal. It was tough to act in the film. As an actor, I had a set of stock expressions. For love, I had some and similarly some for basic emotions. Mani didn't accept any. I remember him telling me to feel. I asked what I should feel.

How Kamal Haasan's tip Helped Rajinikanth's acting problems

However, Rajinikanth then sought his rival and best friend Kamal Haasan's help. "I then called Kamal and said it's really tough to act with this guy (Mani Ratnam). Kamal said, 'I knew this would happen'. He suggested that I ask Mani to act and just copy him. That call really worked. Thanks Kamal," he added.

The trailer launch event was attended by Kamal Haasan along with film's technicians and actors.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi AR Rahman and others attended the event.