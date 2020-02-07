Director Anoop Sathyan's Malayalam movie Varane Avashyamund starring Suresh Gopi, Dulquer Salmaan, Shobana and Kalyani Priyadarshan has garnered positive review and ratings from the audiences.

Varane Avashyamund is a family drama and director Anoop Sathyan has written the script and dialogues for the film, which has been produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the banners Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.25 hours.

Varane Avashyamund story: Neena is a French teacher and single parent to Nikitha (Nikki), who works at a bank and is obsessed with the concept of an arranged marriage. Their life changes when a retired army man, Major Unnikrishnan, and another young man, fondly named Fraud, come to stay at the apartment. The lives of these four people, their pasts and their emotions, all crash paths under the same roof.

Performances: Suresh Gopi, Dulquer Salmaan, Shobana and Kalyani Priyadarshan have delivered brilliant performances, which are the highlights of Varane Avashyamund. Urvashi, Major Ravi, Lalu Alex, Johny Antony, Siju Wilson, KPAC Lalitha, Meera Krishnan, Rahul Rajasekharan, Wafa Khatheeja Rahman and Soubin Shahir have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: Varane Avashyamund has got good production values. Beautiful picturization, good background score and punch dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Varane Avashyamund movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' responses to the film shared on Twitter scroll down to see the audience's verdict.

@dulQuer bro watched movie #VaraneAvashyamund It was soo much fun, little bit emotional and overall a complete package for me, all audience were laughing all the time, your comedy timing were on point all the time, we will love more #SureshGopi after this.. loved it 3.75/5

Just saw #VaraneAvashyamund with @vivekpoduval and @inCredbL_indiaN from Vox cinemas Dubai. Fantastic family movie. Full on fun ride .DQ at his very best kalyani too cute Shobana mam class as ever. Suresh gopi brilliant ..Box office ready for a spin

#VaraneAvashyamund: Review : Enjoyable Family Entertainer Mainly Due To It's Lead Stars & Light Moments Throughout.Eventhough Script Is A Cliched One #AnoopSathyan Pulled Of The Best With His Cast. Overall A Decent Debut For @dulQuer As Producer & #AnoopSathyan As Director ✅

Absolutely loved the #feelgood #movie #VaraneAvashyamund #fdfs So happy to see #SureshGopi in a #funtastic role #Shobana So apt and elegant, @kalyanipriyan lovely start to her filmy career @dulQuer & #AnoopSathyan #paisavasool movie ✌️ Lalitha,Johny Antony,Lalu Alex,Siju

#Varaneavshyamund Excellent first half. Family Blockbuster loading??? #VaraneAvashyamund Light hearted comedy entertainer. #SureshGopi steals the show. Good!!!

#VaraneAvashyamund: Interval : Entertaining First Half With Lead Cast Scoring Over The Script With Their Fine Performance #Sobhana & #Kalyani Takes The Major Portion With #SuresGopi Doing A Hilarious Role Supported By #Urvashi #KPAC #JohnyAntony #MajorRavi & #Dq Does A Cameo

#VaraneAvashyamund Interval : So far a decent show. Pretty Normal storyline narrated with fair amount of humour. Suresh Gopi and Shobana's presence have really worked. Dulquer isn't having much scenes in this half. #VaraneAvashyamund Regular storyline, but Anoop quiet succeeded in offering a decent family entertainer with enough dose of fun and emotions. Too much of songs in the 2nd haf is a bump. Suresh Gopi and Shobhana @kalyanipriyan is here to stay.@dulQuer good in his brief role. #VaraneAvashyamund :The USP of the film is definitely the comeback of Suresh Gopi and Shobana's combination who yet again shares a great chemistry. Anoop's target audience are majorly families and it shud work with them. For others it will be a decent one time watch

#VaraneAvashyamund Interval: Good first half with good comedies & very good performance from Suresh Gopi, Shobhana, Dq & @kalyanipriyan Director following Sathyan Anthikad style in a metro city, overall good watch till now. #VaraneAavashyamund Review A very good first half followed by an OK 2nd half. Targeted mainly on family audience & a typical Sathyan Anthikad movie making style. Overall good family entertainer with good performance from lead cast. Go for it.

#VaraneAvashyamund it is a Fun Ride #SureshGopi and #Shobana did a Good Job @kalyanipriyan Outstanding Performance @dulQuer First Production 3.75/5 Family Audience Will Be make Arush