Global star Ram Charan gave a very predictable performance with Shankar's Game Changer. But the film, highly anticipated to be the biggest blockbuster in both Shankar and Ram Charan's careers, unfortunately ended as a box office dud.

Though Ram Charan's performance as Appana has been receiving praises, the RRR star is now gearing up for his next film, RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film stars Jahnavi Kapoor, Jagapati Babu, Shivarajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma.

According to the sources, rumors are that Ranbir Kapoor might have a five-minute cameo in RC16. Though there is no official confirmation regarding this news yet, if the rumors are to be true, this would mark Ranbir Kapoor's Tollywood debut; he had previously collaborated with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the massive blockbuster film Animal.

The film is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, with Mythri Movie Makers and cinematographer Rathnavelu handling the visuals. This film also marks Jhanvi Kapoor's straight Telugu film after Devara starring Jr. NTR.

The film is apparently set to be a period sports drama expected to explore themes of resilience and determination and Ram Charan would be essaying the role of a sportsperson.

RC16 is tentatively titled Peddi, and Jagapathi Babu will appear in a key role in this highly anticipated project. Apparently, two schedules are complete, and the third is underway in Hyderabad.

Earlier rumors were that AR Rahman would give the music for this film, but the sources have confirmed that these are just baseless rumors, and an official statement regarding the details of the film has not been announced yet.

The film's music will be composed by DSP. He had previously collaborated with Buchi Babu for his blockbuster debut film, Uppena, and if the rumors are to be true, the duo would be collaborating for RC16 as well.

RC16's next schedule is set to begin on January 27, 2025.