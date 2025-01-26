Global star Ram Charan will be featuring in some interesting projects after featuring in Shankar's Game Changer.

The film was anticipated to be the biggest blockbuster in both Shankar and Ram Charan's careers but unfortunately was a box office dud, though Ram Charan's performance as Appana has been receiving praises. The film hardly collected money at the box office.

He is currently working on his next big project, RC 16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. RC16 stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead; the next schedule of the film is set to begin on January 27, 2025.

There have been many speculations regarding the film; recently there were rumors about music maestro A.R. Rahman joined hands with Buchi Babu and replaced rockstar DSP.

DSP had previously collaborated with Buchi Babu for his blockbuster debut film, Uppena, and if the rumors are to be true, the duo would be collaborating for RC16 as well.

However, the sources have confirmed that these are just baseless rumors, and an official statement regarding the details of the film has not been announced yet.

AR Rahman has not been actively working in Telugu films for quite some time now, and if he comes back to the Telugu industry, it would be a treat for the fans. He has recently composed music for the Vicky Kaushal starrer Chaava.

RC16 is expected to be a high-budget pan-Indian spectacle. The film has a stellar cast of Jagapathi Babu, Shivarajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma, among others.

The film is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, with Mythri Movie Makers and cinematographer Rathnavelu handling the visuals.

This film also marks Jahnavi's straight Telugu film after Devara starring Jr. NTR.

The film is apparently set to be a period sports drama, and Ram Charan would be essaying the role of a sportsperson.

RC16 is tentatively titled Peddi, and Jagapathi Babu will appear in a key role in this highly anticipated project.