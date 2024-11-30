Divyendu Sharma is now almost synonymous with the character of Munna Bhaiya that he portrayed on screen in the popular OTT series Mirzapur. His acting prowess is impeccable and the actor has been successful in portraying a variety of roles in the last couple of years, some went on to become remarkable while the others did not appeal much to the audience. Netizens are however extremely glad about a piece of news related to the actor that was shared on Instagram earlier today.

There is a lot of hype around Ram Charan's next 'RC16' and Divyendu has also joined the cast of the film. Vriddhi Cinemas shared this news on social media and wrote, "Our favourite 'Munna Bhayya' will light up the big screens in a spectacular role tailor made for him." They further added, "Team #RC16 welcomes the incredibly talented and the compelling performer @divyendu on board."

In the poster, Divyendu can be seen in an animal print shirt and messy hair posing with a gun with a smirk on his face. This look of the actor has intrigued his fans and they definitely want to know more. Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee could not control his excitement and commented a "Wohooooo" on the post. Fans very warmly also congratulated and welcomed him into the Telegu film industry, a comment on the Instagram post read, "Munna bhai welcome to the Telugu film industry."

After the poster release on Instagram, Reddit users did not back down from discussing Divyendu's success. Comments on the thread read, "Now Divyenndu can really say "Jalwa hai humara", while another said, "Waiting for Divyenndu to say "Jalwa Hai Hamara" in the film." Not only that but fans and followers also shared that they were "happy" that an actor as talented as him was getting the right recognition, a user wrote, "Happy bro is getting work."

Divyendu Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama back in 2011 and then went on to do quite a few roles before portraying the role of Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur. He was last seen in Kunal Khemu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express.'