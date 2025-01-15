Ram Charan's Game Changer is a political action film directed by S. Shankar in his Telugu debut and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Ram Charan in dual roles, alongside Anjali, Kiara Advani, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani.

The film was released in theaters yesterday and has been receiving mixed reviews from the audiences, but the fans are highly disappointed with Shankar's way of filmmaking and marketing of the film.

Shankar absolutely tormented Charan's fans' expectations with lacklustre promotional material, and the film was only marketed by the amount spent by the film's team and the songs of the film, which are usually his strong zone and couldn't connect with the audiences.

Ram Charan is collaborating with director Buchi Babu for his next film, and the pressure on him to promote and deliver a hit for Ram Charan fans is sky high. The director must not only give us an unforgettable experience but also make sure it reaches every kind of audience. He must tick all the boxes, right from the promotions to the songs and the social media game.

Buchi Babu is a locally grown talent who knows the pulse of the Telugu audiences and now has the responsibility of delivering a proper entertainer for the mega fans. He must be up for the challenges and deliver what is expected of him.

Buchi Babu is an Indian film director and screenwriter who works in Telugu cinema. He made his directorial debut with the film Uppena, which won the Best Feature Film in Telugu at the 69th National Film Awards.

Buchi Babu will be collaborating with Rahman, and this new opportunity can get him and the audiences what fans have been awaiting; the film also stars Jahnavi Kapoor opposite Ram Charan. This would mark Janhvi's second Telugu film, as she previously featured in NTR's Devara.