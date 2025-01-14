Ram Chanran's film 'Game Changer,' which has been directed by Shankar and stars Kiara Advani in a lead role, has been in discussion since the day the movie was announced. The film also has gotten into a lot of controversies around the dance sequences and even the sartorial choices the stars have made in the film—Kiara, for instance, was trolled heavily for wearing over-the-top ensembles in different songs of the movie. There are certain reports that claim that the Ram Charan starrer is doing well at the box office, while there are a few reports that indicate that the producers of the film did incur a bit of a loss. However, Charan made sure to thank his fans and everyone associated with the film, but netizens are not at all convinced.

Ram Charan took to his social media to share a thank-you note and wish his fans on the occasion of Sankranti. In the note, he acknowledged the hard work that went into making the film and also shared his gratitude towards his fans.

The actor wrote, "Dear Fans, Audience, and Media, This Sankranthi, my heart is filled with gratitude for making all the hard work we put into Game Changer truly worth it. My heartfelt appreciation goes to the entire cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who contributed to the film's success. Your unwavering love and support means the world to me. A special thanks to the media for your encouragement and kind reviews, which played a vital role in this milestone."

Charan further mentioned that with the advent of the New Year, he would like to promise his fans to keep making them proud with the kind of work that he does.

He mentioned, "As we welcome 2025 with positivity, I promise to continue delivering performances that make you proud. Game Changer will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for your unconditional love. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous Sankranthi and a wonderful year ahead! With love and gratitude."

A Reddit discourse was started on RC's post and captioned as "Ram Charan's definition of 'success' must be losing at least 250 CR in a single film. Bravo, what an achievement!" Netizens took a dig at the actor for trying to mask the reality of the film and pretending that it was a massive hit. Many even started speculating as to why Charan would take the stance of pretending that his film was such a massive hit.

The comment section of the Reddit post was filled with netizens calling out Ram Charan for being "delusional."

A comment on the post read, "He has to pretend that it's a big success coz his cousin Allu arjun just had Pushpa, so he needs to maintain his image of a superstar however untrue it is."

Another Reddit user wrote, "He's living in his own La-La Land" while another mentioned, "this guy is truly delusional after mass manipulation and a disaster in hands he is still trying to gaslight people into thinking his movie is good."

As per reports by Sacnilk, 'Game Changer' did start on a good note with approx. Rs. 51 crore net on the very first day, but that declined as the weekend approached. On its fourth day, the film is said to have collected Rs 6.9 crore net across pan India.