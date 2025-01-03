Abhijeet Bhattacharya has been making headlines for a while now. The popular singer never shies away from making a controversial statement. From Shah Rukh Khan to Dua Lipa, Bhattacharya has always shared his honest take on everybody without thinking about how the public will react to it. Maintaining his streak of controversial comments, the singer has yet again shared his experience of working with Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman, and his statement is going viral at the moment. Abhijeet took a dig at Rahman for having unprofessional work timings.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, the singer revealed that he was unhappy with his collaboration with Rahman on their only song, "Ae Nazneen Suno Na." Bhattacharya spoke about Rahman's work hours and work ethic being questionable. He mentioned that there would be constant delays while recording and would also be absent at times. Talking about Rahman's choice of working at late hours, Abhijeet said, "Now, in the name of creativity, if you say that you will record at 3:33 am, I don't get it."

During the interview, Bhattacharya spoke about how during the recording of the song he also had offers from Anu Malik, Anand-Milind, and Jatin-Lalit. The singer said that when he went to meet Rahman at a hotel, he was "left waiting." Bhattacharya revealed that the music director expected him to come to a recording at 2.00 am, but the singer had politely declined it on the account of being asleep. When the singer arrived at the studio for the recording in the morning, the music director was not around, and his assessment had to coordinate the entire thing. Abhijeet said that he had a cold at the time but was still asked to sing, he said, "An artist doesn't become big or small by doing these things... I had prior commitments."

Last year, Abhijeet Bhattacharya got extremely upset when he was not given enough credit for the song 'Woh Ladki Joh' when Dua Lipa presented a mashup of the song. Bhattacharya had taken to social media to share his displeasure about SRK getting credited for the song whereas it was he who had sung the song.