The Kalank teaser launch was held in Mumbai on March 12 at a multiplex, and the sneak peek into the film has been well received. Some handpicked Bollywood fans and members of the media got to see the teaser of Karan Johar's film Kalank before its release for the public. Kalank has spectacular visuals and promises good performances from its stellar cast of Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The leading actors of Kalank along with director Karan Johar were present at the teaser launch. The ladies were introduced first by Karan Johar, with the beauteous Madhuri Dixit-Nene coming on stage first followed by Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt. Then followed the seniormost cast member Sanjay Dutt, with the younger ones like Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan in tow.

Like we mentioned earlier, Kalank brings together the popular on-screen couple of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The two actors were playful and cracked jokes at each other at the Kalank teaser launch, although their roles in the film are pretty serious and intense! Before Kalank, Alia and Varun were seen together in Student of the Year (their debut), followed by Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

But it's the coming together of the nineties' hit pair of acclaimed actress and dancer Madhuri Dixit-Nene and actor Sanjay Dutt that has Bollywood fans more interested in Kalank than the younger stars. We don't know yet if the popular pair have any scenes together in Kalank, but just seeing them on stage together and so comfortable with each other was good (Sanjay Dutt actually addressed Madhuri Dixit as "Ma'am"). The two actors spoke about working with each other after two decades.

At the Kalank teaser launch, Madhuri Dixit-Nene also remembered Sridevi who was supposed to play Begum Bahaar in the film. Madhuri had replaced Sridevi after the latter passed away in a tragic accidental drowning incident in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. Madhuri said about Sridevi at the Kalank teaser launch, "It was tragic news and I had a heavy heart when I was approached for the movie. She was a brilliant actress. To step into her role, as an actress...you do your role. But yes, she was always remembered on the sets, as she was supposed to do the film. But then if you start working on the project, you have to see beyond that and you have to go with conviction, and that's what I did. We definitely will miss her."

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor had announced Madhuri Dixit's role in Kalank in place of her mother Sridevi in a heartfelt message, Madhuri has been asked time and again about Sridevi and she has been graceful about it. Earlier, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Madhuri had said. "We (Sridevi and her) had met for the last time at Manish's (designer Manish Malhotra) birthday party. She was with her daughters (Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor), and so happy." On Sridevi's sudden passing away, Madhuri had said, "Sridevi left behind a void, there's this huge empty space."

A day before the Kalank teaser launch, Karan Johar released the film's new poster on his Instagram, saying, "A part of this magical journey of eternal love will come to life tomorrow! #KalankTeaserTomorrow #Kalank." Dharma Productions released some beautiful new movie stills of Kalank, too.

Abhishek Varman, who has been an assistant director with Dharma Productions, has directed Kalank. The film releases on April 17, 2019, and before that, we are looking forward to the trailer of Kalank and the music launch. Watch the Kalank teaser here!