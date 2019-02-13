Madhuri Dixit, who replaced Sridevi in Kalank after the latter passed away, spoke about the last time she met the late actress.

Madhuri said that she met Sridevi for the last time at a party, and she was very happy in the company of her daughters – Janhvi and Khusi.

"We met for the last time at Manish's (designer Manish Malhotra) birthday party. She was with her daughters and so happy," Madhuri told Mumbai Mirror.

She further spoke about the importance of living in the present as future is always uncertain.

"That's why it is important to live each day to the fullest, hold your family and kids close, because you don't know what can happen tomorrow. Sridevi left behind a void, there's this huge empty space," she told the publication.

Sridevi was found dead at a Dubai hotel where she had gone to attend her husband Boney Kapoor's nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. She was found dead inside a bathtub, and the Dubai police had declared it a case of accidental drowning.

Many had initially suspected foul play in the death of the veteran actress. While some had expressed doubts on her husband, some others had speculated that she was murdered for one Rs 240 crore life insurance policy.

She was supposed to be a part of the big movie Kalank, but after her demise, Madhuri was roped in for the role. Being directed by Abhishek Verman, Kalank has a big star cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur among others. It is slated to be released on April 19 this year.