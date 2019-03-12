The Kalank teaser launch event was attended by the entire lead cast of the movie on Tuesday. During interaction with the media, Varun Dhawan made an interesting revelation about Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

When alleged former lovers Madhuri and Sanjay were sharing their experience of working with each other after so long, Varun jumped in and made a funny revelation. The actor said that like Varun, Sanjay also addressed Madhuri as "ma'am" on the sets of the film.

As soon as he made the revelation, everyone including Madhuri and Sanjay burst out in laughter.

Although Sanjay and Madhuri never confirmed being in a relationship ever, the two stars are believed to have been more than just friends decades ago. Their alleged past affair was highly controversial, and hence, they coming back together onscreen after 25 years caught a lot of attention.

While it was believed that Sanjay and Madhuri are not comfortable in each other's presence now, they looked absolutely warm to each other during the teaser launch of Kalank.

There were also reports stating that Sanjay agreed to be a part of Kalank on the condition that he would not have any scene with Madhuri. Nonetheless, it was an unconfirmed claim, and now the two stars look absolutely comfortable with each other.

The main controversy around Sanjay and Madhuri's alleged past relationship was the actor's separation from his first wife Richa. It was being said that their growing closeness then had led to Sanjay's divorce from first wife.

At the teaser launch event of #Kalank, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit talk about returning to the screen after some 20 years....then Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt jump in! pic.twitter.com/RcO8OlKdXi — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) March 12, 2019

Madhuri too was very fond of him as was evident from the actress' old interview in which she had said, "Sanju is a fantastic person. He has a loving heart and, in contrast to the widely held view, a good sense of humor. He is the only guy who makes me laugh all the time. He does not play games. He is open and uncomplicated".

However, their bonding broke after Sanjay was convicted in illegal possession of arms in 1993 Mumbai serial blast case.