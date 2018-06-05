The trailer of Sanju showed no reference to Madhuri Dixit, who was rumoured to have dated Sanjay Dutt when the actor was married to his first wife Richa Sharma. According to reports, the makers had initially included a reference to the iconic actress but it was later edited out as Madhuri did not want it.

According to Pinkvilla, director Rajkumar Hirani had shot a scene in Sanju showing Sanjay's character, played by Ranbir Kapoor, making a call to Madhuri and the latter's mother answers it only to tell him not to call the actress ever again. But the scene was removed after the veteran actress repeatedly asked Hirani to avoid any references to her in the film.

"This was a fleeting reference to Madhuri Dixit. Dutt, when got arrested in 1993, was allowed to make a phone call by the then Police officer. Needless to say, he had made it to Dixit, who disassociated herself from the man. This scene was retained in the film until the actress got to know. She again spoke to the director and insisted that no reference to her should be there in the Movie. That is when Hirani edited this scene in the final cut of the movie," the entertainment portal quoted a source as saying.

Although there were many reports of Sanjay and Madhuri's affair during the 1990s, there was no confirmation on the same. Similarly, it was rumoured that Karishma Tanna would play the character of Madhuri in the film. However, going by the latest reports, it seems like fans would not see any romance between the two.