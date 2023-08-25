Priyanka Chopra Jonas has time and again proved her acting mettle in Bollywood, after which she headed to Hollywood, did music videos, and movies and was also part of an international series. After getting married to Nick Jonas and embracing motherhood, the global icon is managing her work and personal life well. The actor was last spotted on multiple tours of her husband-singer Nick Jonas along with her mother Madhu Chopra and Malti Marie.

The actor is often been a target for trolls, commenting either for her outfit or accent. However, this time, a Pakistan actor and YouTuber's nasty comments left fans enraged.

Moammar Rana makes racist remarks on Priyanka

Recently, a clip from Nadir Ali's podcast featuring Pakistani actor Moammar Rana has surfaced online. During the conversation, Moammar talked about how he had a crush on Priyanka Chopra but it faded after seeing her in real life. He called her 'bhayanak' (dangerous) seemingly at her appearance.

In the clip, Nadir Ali asked Moammar who is 'bhayanak' in the industry in Pakistan, to which the actor said that no one is there as such. Nadir further probed him, "India me bhi aapne dekha hai? (Have you anyone like that in India)"

Moammar Rana: I couldn't recognise Priyanka Chopra. This happened to me when I saw Priyanka Chopra. I didn't know, we were sitting (at an event). A woman came and sat on the side. We were talking amongst ourselves. I moved forward and backward, wondering where I should go. After a while, she got up and left. I inquired about who she was."

Moammar Rana is father of 2 daughters. Nadir Ali tu chalo hai hi aik gone case, a typical Mela but I was seriously not expecting this from Moammar Rana who actually belongs from a very good family background. https://t.co/OmxEnkwS3t — Hasan Umar (@HasanUmar) August 24, 2023

Amid this, Nadir chimed in, "Maid hai ki kya hai? (She was a maid or what)"

The actor said, "The person I asked told me, 'You didn't recognize her?' I said no. Turns out, it was Priyanka Chopra who was seated. My whole crush on her... " The actor, with a facepalm expression, cut himself off and made gestures with his hand to imply that his crush for Priyanka had warned off at that moment.

The host compared Priyanka to 'kala namak' (black salt), which left the actor in splits. He said, "To hell with you (Priyanka)."

Netizens react

Netizens went berserk seeing Pak actors troll Priyanka and slammed them.

A user on Instagram wrote, "Yeh koi maid hai' (is she maid) I mean seriously this guy's mind is a gutter."

Another mentioned, "Two men simply body shaming and name calling a woman explains today's culture very well! And still people has stereotyped women being gossip mongers! What's this then?"

Personal front

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. They welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, in 2022 via surrogacy.