A few days ago, singer Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers fame was left in a spot, after a female fan threw a black bra at him. And merely 48 hours later several pictures and videos went viral from rapper Drake's concert wherein someone pranked Drake by throwing a 4-foot-long pink laced bra during his show in Los Angeles on August 16, 2023.

Drake's dad pranks his son by throwing a 4-foot-long bra at him during an ongoing concern

Well, let's burst the bubble. No fan threw a large-size bra, but it was Drake's dad who played a prank on his son.

As soon as he held the bra thrown at him on the stage. He said, "This might be the end of a saga right here. This might be the end of the road."

Shook by the size of the bra, Drake went on saying, "If these were real, I don't even know if I'd want to see them because then I'd believe that aliens exist."

An audience member then told Drake that the piece was actually from his dad.

"Oh, this is from my dad?" Drake said before bursting into laughter. "Ohhhh ... That's why the card says this. My father made me this,"

Drake read the card. Which said, "Dad's wishing big things for you. I love you ... and I'm making sure you're breastfed forever."

Who designed the bra?

"The most gigantic bra gifted to @champagnepapi by his dad, @therealdennisg, I couldn't keep a straight face while making this," Martin wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 17, alongside a video of her design process.

A few days prior, Drake stopped his performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn when a woman known as Veronica Correia —threw her 36G bra at him.