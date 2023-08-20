Gadar 2 has been soaring high at the domestic box office since its release on August 11. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has entered the coveted Rs 300 club. The actor is seen holding success parties ever since the film entered 100 cr of the film.

On Saturday, it was reported that after the success of Gadar 2, Sunny will be reuniting with JP Dutta and the team to make Border 2.

Sunny Deol in Border 2

As per reports, Sunny and JP Dutta are in advance talks for a film. "They are in advanced talks to partner with a top studio for Border 2 and an official announcement of the film and the collaboration is around the corner. While the story has already been identified from the history of the Indian Army, the writing process will begin soon. They are in advanced talks to partner with a top studio for Border 2 and an official announcement of the film and the collaboration is around the corner. While the story has already been identified from the history of the Indian Army, the writing process will begin soon," the insider told Pinkvilla.

Sunny denies being part of Border 2

However, Sunny clarified that the rumours doing the rounds about the films are false.

Sunny Deol took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Some news has been circulating of me signing a few films, I would like to inform you that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love. I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then, keep showering your love on Tara Singh and Gadar 2."

The film has clocked 336.2 cr at the box office.