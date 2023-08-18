Global superstar Priyanka Chopra attended her husband Nick Jonas's concert. The videos and pictures of Priyanka enjoying the Jonas Brothers concert are doing rounds on the internet.

Recently, a video giving snack boxes and bracelets in Boston personally to the event staff surfaced online.

Priyanka Chopra hands out snacks to the staff at the Nick Jonas concert

A video was recorded during the concert when Priyanka was with her security personnel in a VIP section. She was seen giving snacks and also was seen blowing flying kisses to Jonas Brother's fans in the stands.

Netizens react

A section of netizens heaped praise on Priyanka's kind gesture. While a certain section of netizens slammed her and said that she is doing it for publicity.

A user wrote, "And someone there recording that moment when she does fakery on top."

Another mentioned, "Her PR in full swing".

The third one mentioned, "Have y'all ever thought that it isn't fake? That perhaps that's just who she is and people are capturing the moments."

Several other photos and videos from the concert are also doing rounds on social media. Priyanka has shared glimpses from the Boston concert on Instagram. It was also attended by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra as well.

Nick Jonas falls off stage during a performance

Recently, a video went viral that showed, Nick Jonas falling off a stage while performing during the Jonas Brothers concert.

In the video, Nick was seen tumbling off the stage during the performance. The singer didn't react but he quickly got up himself and started to perform.

Personal front

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. They welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, in 2022 via surrogacy.