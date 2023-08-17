India celebrated its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023. From Bollywood celebrities to Indian citizens and even cross-border politics extended warm wishes for India's Independence Day. As August 15, 2023 was on Tuesday, it was a long weekend and brands were on fire as they promoted offers and discounts starting on the eve of Independence Day to date.

There were some newly launched campaigns that showed the power of empowerment, and how India is democratic and secular. From talking about India's handlooms to remembering the contribution of the country's freedom fighters and much more. The e-commerce brands and delivery apps not only cater to millennials but also GEN Z. Some of the digital campaigns also cater to senior citizens.

Digital campaigns like Tinder, Federal Bank, Zomato, Croma, Swiggy, and Bumble among others had interesting campaigns that not just evoked a sense of patriotism but also made us smile.

Let's take a look at some of the best digital campaigns by brands.

While United Colors of Benetton is a Global Fashion brand. On this Independence Day, UCB came up with a campaign, "Humanity is the biggest religion" via a short film.

The next was Bajaj Avengers launched a campaign #RideYourIndependence which demonstrates liberty given to women. On this Independence Day, UCB spreads the message "Humanity is the biggest religion" via a short film. However, the short film is based on a true story focusing on a day in the life of an old man from Lucknow. As a matter of fact, this old man being a Muslim gave away one part of his house to an abandoned old Hindu temple. He has crossed all the borders of religion, saying it all that "we are one" in one giveaway.

Tata Tea Premium paid homage to India's diverse art form through its limited-edition pack collections, which are inspired by the handlooms of India, as part of its Desh Ka Garv initiative.