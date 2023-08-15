Vande Mataram! India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today i.e. August 15. This year, the theme for Independence Day is "Nation First, Always First". All Independence Day programmes and events were based on this theme.

PM Modi addressed the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

He said, "My beloved 140 crore family members." Throughout the speech, he referred to the people of the country as "parivaarjan" (family members)".

He added, "India has "demography, democracy and diversity" and these factors have the potential to realise the dreams of the country. "Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity - these three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation."

Apart from politicians, several Indian citizens and Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles and shared pictures with the Indian National flag.

Celebs share pictures with Tiranga

From Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Pooja Bhatt to Jad Hadid, Raveena Tandon among other celebrities extended their wishes to fans and followers.

Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it. pic.twitter.com/kmmdpwQ8wM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 15, 2023

Salman Khan shared a throwback picture of himself with the Indian flag and wrote in the caption, "Wishing all a very happy Independence Day."

Shah Rukh Khan hoisted the national flag at his home and shared a family portrait with Gauri and Abram. Shah Rukh wrote in the caption, "Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it."

SRK along with his son AbRam waved at his fans who were waiting for him anxiously.

Katrina Kaif shared a picture with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The couple were seen putting the national flag in their balcony. They were facing the Indian national flag as and showed thier back towards the camera,

"Happy Independence Day," Katrina wrote in the caption.

Anushka Sharma also shared a picture with a caption that read, "Happy Independence Day."

Kartik Aaryan posted holding a tri-coloured plastic fan. His pet Katori was also in the frame. Take a look at the post here:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid wishes Indians on Independence Day.

Pooja Bhatt who was one of the finalists also wished her fans.

Sidharth Malhotra also shared a picture of himself celebrating the tricolour spirit. He wrote in the caption, "Celebrating the tricolour spirit! Happy #IndependenceDay#HarGharTiranga."

Sara Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan also extended warm greetings on Independence Day.

Farah Ali Khan posted an adorable frame of her three kids and wrote an engaging caption. She wrote, "50% Hindu.. 25%Muslim.. 25% Parsi.. 100% INDIAN #happyindependenceday."

Like every year, United Arab Emirates (UAE) also celebrated India's Independence Day by lighting up Burj Khalifa in Dubai with a tricolour.

Burj Khalifa displayed tricolor along with India's National Anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana' being played at the world's tallest building to honour and celebrate India's Independence.

An X user, 'Mufaddal Vohra' took to the microblogging site and shared the video.

Indian flag at the Burj Khalifa with the national anthem.



A goosebumps moment! ?? pic.twitter.com/K6sxXODZhI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 15, 2023

"Indian flag at the Burj Khalifa with the national anthem. A goosebumps moment!" wrote X user as he shared the viral video.