Tanishaa Mukerji's latest picture has got social media talking. Tanishaa shared several pictures from her recent vacay in Goa. Kajol's younger sister shared pictures basking in the sun and flaunting her beautiful tan. However, one pic caught everyone's attention. Social media started talking about how Tanishaa was secretly married owing to one particular picture.

Tanishaa's post

"Sand in my toes and the sea in my soul! Appreciating every moment I'm living! Started the new year wearing my #crochet top which I made! I taught myself a new skill in the lockdown and transformed all the restlessness of a restricted life into this beautiful creative energy! #crocheting #skill #mondayvibes," Tanishaa wrote while sharing pictures from her vacay.

And one picture was that of Tanishaa flaunting her toe rings. Now, in many cultures, toe rings are a symbol of being married and women wear them after getting married. However, it is also common for unmarried women to wear this piece of accessories. But, netizens feel, Tanishaa's toe ring depicts she is secretly married.

Netizens thronged Tanishaa's timeline with comments like "When did you get married?" and "That's for married women." The Neal and Nikki actress is yet to respond to such speculations. Tanishaa had revealed last year that she got her eggs frozen as she would want to have babies someday and her biological clock was ticking.

Tanishaa about freezing her eggs

Tanishaa Mukerji has revealed that she had her eggs frozen when she was 39. The actress is 43 now. She also revealed that she had put on a lot of weight due to the process. "They pump you with a lot of Progesterone and it bloats you a lot. Not putting on weight, you become round and glowing and become very beautiful. I love pregnant women, they are in their most beautiful phase with that baby glow. I was very happy about freezing my eggs," she said in an interview.