Tanishaa Mukerji has opened up about her role in Code Name Abdul. Tanishaa plays a Muslim character in the project and gets subjected to a lot of violence and torture. Tanishaa will be seen in a never seen role with this one in her career. Tanishaa is down with coronavirus but the good feedback to the project has kept her up and about.

Gets beaten up

"Code Name Abdul is a spy thriller. For the first time, I am playing a Muslim character. My character Salma gets kidnapped by these four R&AW agents and is interrogated by them through the film. It is quite gritty and violent. I am getting beaten up a lot. I have never played a character like that before -- very non-glamorous and hard-hitting. I want people to see me in this new avatar," Tanishaa told Rediff.

Talking about how she bagged the role, Tanishaa further revealed that the director, Eshwar, approached her through Facebook and sent her the script. But, the director was not entirely convinced that she could pull off a role like that since she has played very glamorous roles. Tanishaa added that she had to convince him to let her play the part and that she could do it.

Tanishaa froze her eggs at 39

Tanishaa was recently in news when she revealed that she had frozen her eggs at the age of 39. "I didn't have a baby and all these things were going on in my mind. I finally got some guidance and froze my eggs at the age of 39. But I also put on a lot of weight due to the procedure," she told a leading website.

"They pump you with a lot of Progesterone and it bloats you a lot. Not putting on weight, you become round and glowing and become very beautiful. I love pregnant women, they are in their most beautiful phase with that baby glow. I was very happy about freezing my eggs," Mukerji further said.