Kajol got emotional and couldn't stop tears at a recent Durga puja celebration. It is said that Kajol broke down upon seeing her uncle. The actress was nothing less than a goddess as she posed for the paps in a bright pink saree. Her traditional jewelry and minimal makeup made her a total head-turner. However, the people present also got to see an overwhelmed Kajol at the celebrations.

Kajol breaks down

Kajol is known for celebrating Durga puja with family every year. Kajol clung to her uncles, who were seen comforting her and kissing her. Kajol was later seen enjoying herself at the event. Kajol's actress cousin sister, Sharbani Mukherjee. Rani Mukerji who is a regular face the pujo festivities was missing this year.

Kajol shared a couple of her pictures on social media. She wrote, "Started off all beautiful and then someone cracked a joke #alldressedup #durgapuja #sohappytobehere." The pictures soon took social media by storm. On Day 8 of the puja, Kajol again grabbed eyeballs with her royal blue saree. Kajol looked like a million bucks in the traditional saree, alongwith son, Yug.

Kajol's traditional avatar on Day 8

Yug was also seen dressed in traditional wear and he refused to let go of Kajol as she posed for the paps. Kajol's sister Tanishaa and mother, Tanuja were also present and looked beautiful. Kajol also posed with the two of them.

"There have been points in life in the beginning of my career when everybody looked at me and expected me to look like Kajol, act like Kajol and beat Kajol. I was like, 'I can't be her. She's got green eyes, much taller than me, curly hair and she's nothing like me," Tanishaa had once told ETimes in an interview.