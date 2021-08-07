Kajol recently celebrated her 47th birthday in style. Even though the celebration was low-key with just the family members, wishes poured in from all quarters for the actress. We got a glimpse of Kajol in a white birthday dress as she came out of the house to cut birthday cake brought by a fan. However, a video from that incident has left people unhappy with the actress.

Kajol cuts fan-brought cake but refuses to eat it

Kajol was seen coming out the house and posing with the fans who brought a cake for her. She was then seen cutting the cake and getting clicked with them. She also folded hands in appreciation and thanked them. However, she refused to eat the cake or take it with her inside the home. The fans were left confused as they probably expected her to eat the cake. They were seen asking her to take off her mask and also to take the cake with her. But, Kajol had walked inside the home by then.

"#kajol seen celebrating her birthday with few outstation fans outside her Juhu bungalow today. 19 years and over 30 films later, Kajol remains one of the most-loved stars in the country, and the numerous awards she has earned over the years prove that she has always been in a league of her own," the Instagram handle wrote along with the video.

The reactions

While we totally understand Kajol's decision to not have the cake or take it with her inside, owing to the pandemic; netizens thought it was rude of her. They also accused her of throwing attitude at her fans. "Why wasting money, effort and time on people who don't even care??," asked one. "She does not look happy at all... poor people wasting their time," another one said. One more user wrote: "Wish there was dislike button .. too much attitude."