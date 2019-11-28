It's been 20 years of togetherness for Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Being two different personalities, the power couple, undoubtedly, make for an exemplar of perfect love. They first met each other on the sets of Hulchul (1995) but their experience was anything but favourable. But the some years later, the two started seeing each other and eventually got married. And even after so many years, it seems like Ajay and Kajol have successfully managed to keep the spark alive.

On November 28, director Indra Kumar's romantic comedy Ishq, which released in 1997 and went on become one of the biggest superhits at that time, completed 22 years. And to celebrate the milestone, Ajay Devgn shared a still from the movie featuring him and Kajol and tried to flirt with his wife using the movie's song lyrics.

"Neend churayi meri kisne o sanam? Tuneeeee @itsKajolD #22YearsOfIshq," Ajay wrote on Twitter. However, little did he know that Kajol, who is equally witty and humorous like her husband, would troll him with a savage reply.

In response to Ajay's post, Kajol shared a still of herself sleeping and wrote, "Tumhari neend churake, dekho main kitne chain se soyi hoon," and won the hearts of many on the internet.

Take a look.

Recently, Ajay revealed one thing that irritates him about Kajol, which is her habit of excessive talking. However, he adds that he misses it also when Kajol does not talk much.

"She talks too much on the set. Whenever you tell her to concentrate, she'd probably be doing something else. I do keep complaining about her talking too much but when she's quiet I keep asking her what's wrong. So I don't want to change anything," the Tanhani actor told Filmfare.

The 50-year-old star further said that it is always much comfortable for him to work with Kajol. "Everybody knows she's a fabulous actor. As an actor, working with somebody like her is always a delight. Apart from that, there's an obvious comfort zone because she's my wife and she makes me very comfortable," he told the publication.

Ajay and Kajol are going to share screen space with each other after 11 years in Tanhaji. They had last worked together in U Me aur Hum.