There is no denial that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol make one of the all-time best onscreen pairs, and their romance in films simply touch everyone's hearts. The two even share a special friendship off-screen, which makes many of their fans wish if Shah Rukh and Kajol were a couple in real life too. So, would she ever consider marrying SRK if Ajay Devgn was not in her life?

Fan's weird question to Kajol

This is what a fan asked Kajol during an "Ask me anything" session on Instagram, and the actress gave a hilarious reply. "Would you marry SRK if you didn't meet Ajay?" asked a fan. Kajol replied saying, "Isn't the man supposed to be proposing".

In reply to another fan who asked her to describe her bond with SRK, the bubbly actress replied, "Friends for life". While the two had worked together in many films, Kajol and Shah Rukh's last film together was Dilwale in 2015. However, looks like fans still want to see them share the screen space as much as possible.

SRK's next project

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh recently announced his next venture titled Bob Biswas. While fans were hoping to see the superstar back on the big screen, they were disappointed to know that he would just be a producer of the movie that will feature Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

Shah Rukh has been away from acting since the failure of Zero last year. He took a break after that, and his announcement of his production venture suggests that fans will have to wait for more to see him on screen.