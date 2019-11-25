Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who owns a production named Red Chillies Entertainment, is all set to relaunch the acting career of Aishwarya Rai's husband Abhishek Bachchan with his upcoming movie Bob Biswas.

Abhishek Bachchan made his acting debut with JP Dutta's 2000 movie Refugee, which failed to get him a big break at the box office. Later, he starred in several movies, but none of them proved him to be big bankable actor. Despite being a star kid, he had to be satisfied with doing some multi-starrer movie in the later years. It was 2006 Guru starring Aishwarya Rai that got him some attention as solo hero.

Dhoom 2, Dostana, Paa, Bol Bachchan, Happy New Year and Housefull 3 are some the hit multi-starrer Bollywood movies featuring Abhishek Bachchan. He was last seen in Manmarziyaan, which was released in the theatres on September 8, 2018 and bombed at the box office. Ever since, he had been struggling to get offers of multi-starrer movies. Now, Shah Rukh Khan has come forward to give him a break with Bob Biswas.

SRK teams up with Sujoy Ghosh for Bob Biswas

After critical acclaimed and commercially successful movie Badla, Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up again with Sujoy Ghosh for the film Bob Biswas, which is jointly bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production. The film will mark the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh, whose short film was chosen for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

Bob Biswas is a fictional character from Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 directorial venture Kahaani. He is a poker-faced contract killer, who instantly entered cinema folklore by capturing the imagination of many viewers. The character spawned dedicated social media pages, memes and is a favourite with Bollywood pop-culture enthusiasts who associate him till date with his trademark line "Nomoshkar, ek minute".

Bob Biswas will now have a spin-off film featuring him as the central character where fans will get to see many facets of his dual nature. Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in to play this title role in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "#BobBiswas is coming to 'kill it!' Happy to associate with Bound Script Production to bring #BobBiswas, played by @juniorbachchan and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh."

Gaurav Verma, Chief Operating Officer, Red Chillies Entertainment, says, "Bob Biswas is easily amongst the most iconic movie characters in recent memory. With Abhishek taking on the portrayal of Bob and Diya helming the film as director, we are excited to give further shape to such an extraordinary character."