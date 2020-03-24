Nothing guarantees success in Bollywood. Sometimes, not even impeccable acting chops and these sibling jodis of Bollywood have proved this right. Let's take a look at Bollywood's forgotten siblings of hit stars.

Kajol – Tanishaa: To match the impeccable acting skills that Kajol has is undoubtedly a daunting task. While Tanishaa has not been able to be at par with sister Kajol in the department of acting, to say that she doesn't know how to act, would really be unfair. Tanishaa has given us a glimpse of what she is capable of in various films but unfortunately, the script that could do justice to her talent never came her way.

Shilpa Shetty – Shamita Shetty: Shilpa Shetty's younger sister, Shamita had everything the industry needed – good looks, dance moves and good acting. However, failure of bagging projects which could challenge her acting abilities and showcase her talent never came her way.

Aamir Khan – Faisal Khan: To match upto Mr Perfectionist would be an overwhelming task but, Faisal Khan did try his luck. Unfortunately, despite the same looks, he failed to match upto his brother and couldn't make a place for himself in our hearts.

Malaika Arora – Amrita Arora: The Arora sisters are known for their sass and sex-appeal. However, when it comes to being successful, Malaika Arora has moved far ahead in the race, leaving behind sister Amrita. Though Malaika may not have bagged any lead heroine project, her dancing has always done the talking for her. Destiny, it seems, didn't have the same plans for Amrita.

Ekta Kapoor – Tusshar Kapoor: Balaji productions' honcho, Ekta Kapoor is a name that symbolises woman power and success. On one hand, Ekta has been super-successful making shows the country loves for almost three decades now, and on the other, Tusshar Kapoor didn't quite get the taste of success like his sister.