Kajol and Ajay Devgn are among the OG couples of Bollywood, who are extremely loved and appreciated by fans and followers. The two have been married for over two decades now and have always been extremely honest about the challenges of married life. Both of them are extremely successful in their respective careers and in-demand actors. Despite that, they have had a very healthy marital run, and there is definitely a lot of effort involved behind it. Kajol recently opened up about their marital life and the pros and cons of traveling for work, and more.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Kajol, who is always extremely honest and does not shy away from speaking the truth, revealed that there are pros and cons of having Ajay away on an outdoor shoot.

She said, "Both are good and bad. Kabhi kabhi aisa lagta hai ki achha huya 40 din ka outdoor hai aur kabhi kabhi lagta hai he should have been at home for somethings (Both are good and bad. Sometimes it feels like it's good that we had 40 days outdoors, and sometimes it feels like he should have been home for somethings)."

She highlighted that while distance can be good at times, there are definitely times she wishes he was around more.

Kajol further added, "But we have been together for so many years and it's a life that we have lived together. So it had all become a part of the habit, I think we have gotten used to it. He is very passionate and he wouldn't be what he is today if he could not make films."

The actress was then asked if there were things about Ajay that still bothered her after all these years of marriage. Kajol's reply to the question was, "I don't have any complaints. Whatever complaints I had, we have resolved them, and they are way in the past."

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999. They had first met on the sets of 'Hulchul' in 1995. The couple have two children- Nysa and Yug—and there have been rumors about Nysa perhaps joining the industry soon.

In terms of work, Kajol is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film 'Maa', which has been produced by her husband, actor Ajay Devgn.