Kajol is busy with the shoot of her upcoming film – Maa. The film is Kajol's first attempt at horror coupled with mythology. Like the name of the film suggests, Kajol recently sat down for an interview, and spoke about being a parent. She revealed how her daughter, Nysa, doesn't want daughters but sons when she grows up.

Nysa doesn't want daughters

Kajol also clarified the reason behind the same. She mentioned that Nysa feels sons are easy to manage than daughters and thus doesn't want daughters when she gets married. "She thinks sons are easy," she said in an interview.

The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' actress also spoke about turning friends for kids. And added that being friends with kids doesn't come naturally to mothers as they are mothers first. "I have worked a lot on building a relationship with my kids. Being friends with kids doesn't come naturally to mothers because we devote ourselves to being mothers. And all of us have to become friends with our kids after a point, and when we try to do that, it gets difficult," she told Instant Bollywood.

Being friends with kids

"We have to try hard to be friends with kids and have those uncomfortable conversations with them and carry those uncomfortable feelings with us – all this to become friends with our kids," she added. Ajay Devgn's wife also quipped that she has tried hard to be that parent that the children can walk upto and talk about their lives.

Further talking about being "friends" with her kids, Kajol hoped that her daughter can tell her whom she likes once she reaches that stage. "I hope they can tell me that. My son is young but my daughter definitely – we would have those conversations," she concluded.