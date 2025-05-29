Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films always involve some kind of controversy, but this time around, it seems to be getting bigger. Each day, there is a new development around the film, which keeps fans and followers completely glued to the updates. The controversy began when reports suggested that Deepika Padukone had been "dropped" from the film due to her "unjustified demands." One of her demands was not to shoot beyond a time frame of 8 hours every day, among other things. Recently, Ajay Devgn reacted to this demand.

Devgn, who was at the trailer launch event of Maa, articulately summed up why he chooses to support Deepika's demand in this case. A reporter had asked Kajol about the ongoing controversy surrounding Deepika asking for an 8-hour shift; but before she could answer, Ajay interjected and shared his views.

Ajay said, "It's not that it's not going down well with people. Most of the honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. And apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight-nine-hour shifts."

He further went on to add, "It's person to person, and I feel most of the industry understands this."

After the video went viral on Reddit, netizens reacted to it. A Reddit user mentioned, "Waiting for Vanga coming after Ajay like he does with everyone. Will he do it or not", while another pointed out, "Akshay Kumar demands fixed working hours too! Then there is no controversy...."

A comment also read, "In a way Ajay said - Vanga is a dishonest filmmaker" and another mentioned, "A really nice and well thought answer by Ajay! Good to see Bollywood peeps backing Deepika."

There were also comments like, "See even ajay devgan said Deepika 's professional demand were okay. But vanga had to pull that stunt in frustration just because he can't work with Deepika" and "Cant believe Ajay making sense here."

Several netizens also pointed out what Kajol was going to talk about before Ajay interrupted her and started to speak. An anonymous account wrote, "GUESS- kajol would have said in her own way "HUMne toh 3-3 shift ki thi khe khe khee hee ya haahaha" and another mentioned, "He cut her off before she could say much. Probay feels she would shoot her mouth off."

In other news, Tripti Dimri has already replaced Deepika in the film and will now be starring opposite Prabhas. Earlier, there was speculation about Vanga hinting at Deepika leaking his film's script as well.