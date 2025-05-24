The excitement around Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' does not seem to die down. Updates are coming up about the film every day, and have fans absolutely glued to wanting to know more about it. While news had surfaced about Deepika Padukone being dropped from the film because of her demands, many reports had suggested that the director, along with his team, had already started looking for a replacement. It now seems like Triptii Dimri is going to be the female lead opposite Prabhas in Vanga's upcoming project.

On Saturday, Triptii took to her social media account to share the update about her being a part of the film. While she clearly did not specify about being the female lead of the film, it is being speculated that she is indeed Deepika Padukone's replacement.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a poster of her name written in different languages along with the name of the film. For the caption of her post, she wrote, "Still sinking in....

So grateful to be trusted with this journey Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision."

In the comment section of her post, while Prabhas, who is the male lead of the film wrote, "Spirit", Vanga commented, "Prabhas - Tripti - Sandeep Reddy Vanga" clearly suggesting that Deepika was indeed not a part of the project anymore.

Fans seemed to be extremely elated about this piece of news and expressed their enthusiasm in the comment section of the post. A comment read, "Welcome to RebelWood", while another read, "Well well well, I hope it's a continuation of their collaboration in Animal. Vanga sir got her to deliver a good performance in the emotional scenes, even in such a short role. So excited about what's in store in Spirit." An Instagram user wrote, "Big big Achievement for my Girl congrats Tripti" and another mentioned, "Deepika out and Tripti in now we can see Romantic scene." There was also a comment that read, "@deepikapadukone crying from corner."

For those unversed, Deepika had been dropped from the film because of her unjust demands. Several reports from outlets like Bollywood Hungama and Filmfare suggested that the actress had made some really big demands and had "unprofessional" behaviour.

International Business Times (IBT) had reached out to Deepika Padukone's PR team for an update or a comment on the ongoing speculation, but has received no response so far.