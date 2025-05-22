There was a lot of excitement surrounding Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film, 'Spirit.' The film was initially supposed to star Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, but now reports suggest that the actress will no longer be a part of the film. Audiences loved Prabhas and Deepika's pairing in 'Kalki'. They were anticipating a stellar on-screen chemistry yet again. Still, that excitement seems to be getting marred with the latest speculations that are being made during the rounds around the film. As per rumours, Deepika did not quit the film but was dropped from the project.

According to a report by Filmfare, Deepika was dropped from the film owing to "unprofessional" behavior.

A source related to the recent development told Bollywood Hungama, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga got the shock of his life when Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than 6 hours a day for Spirit. That's not all; the actress, via her agency, also started to demand an amendment to the contract. Their point of contention was simple - if the shoot extends beyond 100 days, Deepika will have to be paid extra for every single day of shoot beyond the commitment on paper."

Internet sensation Kamaal R Khan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to list down the reasons behind this recent turn of events. He listed all of Deepika's "demands and conditions" that may have led to her being dropped from the film. KRK mentioned that Deepika had demanded a fee of "₹30cr + GST".

The actress had also specified that "she will shoot only for 6 hours a day" and not "speak Telugu dialogues," and "will have staff of 26 people."

So finally @deepikapadukone is out from director @imvangasandeep next film #Spirit with #Prabhas!



Deepika’s demand and conditions!

1) Deepika’s fees ₹30cr + GST.

2) She will shoot only for 6 hours a day!

3) Deepika won’t speak Telugu dialogues!

4) She will have staff of 26… pic.twitter.com/mrVQXS8l0G — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 22, 2025

The director, along with the team of the film, is looking for a replacement at the moment. However, there has been no official announcement that has been made by the actress or anybody who is a part of the film.

Vanga's 'Spirit' had already faced a lot of delays because of Deepika's pregnancy and then Prabhas' injury, and other work-related commitments. Fans are now wondering if the film team will start the shoot anytime soon.

While Vanga was supposed to start working on 'Animal Park' soon after 'Spirit', it was made known that Prabhas too had projects like 'Kalki 2898 AD ' and 'Salaar' in his bag. On the other hand, Deepika too is known to have Bollywood projects lined up for her.

International Business Times (IBT) had reached out to Deepika Padukone's PR team for an update or a comment on the ongoing speculation, but has received no response so far.