Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, embraced parenthood for the first time in September 2024, welcoming their daughter Dua on September 8. Nearly eight months after giving birth, Deepika has opened up about her pregnancy journey in an interview with Marie Claire magazine for its special Mother's Day edition, ahead of May 11.

On complications she endured during pregnancy

She shared, "I went through a lot during the eight or nine months of pregnancy and delivery. I think what was more important for us was to first hold the baby in our arms, allow her to sort of see this new world she's come into, and give her space for her personality to start developing a little bit."

Deepika also revealed that she found inspiration for her daughter's name through poetry and music, saying, "It felt like a beautiful summary of what she means to us and why she means what she means to us."

Deepika recalled sending a text message with the name to her husband, Ranveer Singh, while he was on set shooting. She remembered him coming on board immediately and replied to her with an affirmative. The actress admitted that she resorted to poetry and music to pick a name for her daughter.

Reflecting on her mental health after becoming a mother, Deepika said she has been doing well and expressed gratitude for her strong support system.

"I've been very lucky to have that support system that's more than happy and willing to step in whenever I need it," she added.

Work Front

Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh in the lead.