Lavanya Tripathi, Kiara Advani, Gauahar Khan, other celebs announce pregnancy with heartfelt posts

Congratulations are in order for several celebrities who are set to embrace parenthood, whether for the first time or the second. Many have taken to social media to share the joyful news with their fans, while blessings from close friends and followers have poured in across platforms.

From heartfelt posts to baby bump reveals, let's take a look at the celebrities entering this beautiful new phase of their lives.

From Kiara Advani to Lavanya Tripathi and Gauahar Khan, these stars are embracing the joy of parenthood.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

One of Tollywood's most beloved couples, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, are all set to begin their journey into parenthood. On Tuesday, the couple shared the joyful news with their fans via a joint Instagram post.

They posted a heartwarming image of themselves holding hands alongside a pair of tiny baby shoes. The caption read, "Life's most beautiful role yet—Coming soon."

Varun and Lavanya previously co-starred in Antariksham 9000 Kmph and Mister. Reportedly, their love story began on the sets of Mister.

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, are expecting their second child. The couple welcomed their first son, Zehaan, on May 10, 2023, and announced their second pregnancy in April 2025.

Pooja Banerjee

Popular actress Pooja Banerjee also announced that she is expecting her second child. She shared photos from her maternity shoot a few weeks ago.

Pooja and her husband, swimmer Sandeep Sejwal, are already proud parents to their daughter, Sana.

In an interview with The Times of India, Pooja expressed her happiness: "My husband and I always wanted two kids, and when we got the news, we were overjoyed."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

In February, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared that they are expecting their first child. The couple took to Instagram to post a photo of themselves holding a pair of baby socks with the caption, "The greatest gift of our lives Coming soon ❤️."

Recently, Kiara flaunted her baby bump at the Met Gala, turning heads with her stunning look.

The couple tied the knot in 2023 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, after dating since 2020. In 2021, they appeared together in the film Shershaah, which was a major milestone in both their careers and their relationship.