On April 22, during a quiet afternoon, Indians were enjoying the scenic beauty of Pahalgam in Kashmir, taking photos and making memories. Little did they know that in the very next moment, a massacre would shatter their lives forever.

The gruesome terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22 has shaken the entire nation. At least 26 people, mostly civilians, were shot dead by terrorists around 3 PM in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam.

Since the attack, India has intensified its efforts to combat terrorism and is firmly pursuing a policy of "zero tolerance" towards terrorism.

In the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force conducted a joint operation, destroying nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This retaliation, named Operation Sindoor, was confirmed by the Indian Army in a statement released at 1:44 AM IST.

The strikes were in direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, which claimed 26-25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that the military action targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir—facilities believed to have been used to plan and direct attacks against India.

"Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities were targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution," the statement said.

The Defense Ministry reiterated India's commitment that those responsible for the attack will be held accountable.

These strikes came just hours before a nationwide civil defence mock drill scheduled across 244 districts to test preparedness in the event of a hostile attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to track down and punish the perpetrators and conspirators "to the ends of the earth," promising consequences "beyond their imagination."

Several Indian celebrities have reacted to Operation Sindoor, expressing their support for the Indian Army's relentless efforts to deliver justice to the victims of the horrific attack.

Riteish Deshmukh said, "26 people were killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. In retaliation, India conducted Operation Sindoor. Reacting to this, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, 'Jai Hind ki Sena...Bharat Mata ki Jai! Operation Sindoor.' The actor's post came just after the confirmation by the Ministry of Defence. The Indian Air Force has destroyed many terrorist hideouts in PoK and the Bahawalpur area of ​​​​Pakistan."

Kangana took to her X handle and wrote, "Operation Sindoor: Zero tolerance to terror. The Indian Armed Forces launched a precision mission, Operation Sindoor; 9 terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir neutralized."

She also shared clips from the April 22 attack, and PM Modi's speech promising a befitting answer to Pakistan.

Paresh Rawal said, "Hera Pheri actor Paresh Rawal also tweeted about Operation Sindoor and thanked PM Modi. '#operation_sindoor #IndianArmedForces @narendramodi ji,' read his caption.

Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism. With our Army, for our nation. Tamil Nadu stands resolute.#OperationSindoor — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 7, 2025

Madhur Bhandarkar, "Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has shared a post on X reacting to this attack at 5 am. 'Our prayers are with our forces. One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram.'

Kushal Taondon wrote, "Operation Sindoor :good morning Pakistan , Jai hind.."

Allu Arjun wrote, "May justice be served. Jai Hind..."

Tehseen Poonawala said, "Haha, #Pakistan thought Sikhs wouldn't fight for India? Tell that to Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the warrior leading our Air Force, who just smoked 9 terror camps in #OperationSindoor! Their dreams got grounded faster than their jets. India United! #PakistanOwned #JaiHind !"

Taapsee Pannu, reacting to the operation, shared Hemkunt Foundation's post about relief teams who are on standby to help people.

Chiranjeevi wrote 'Jai Hind' as he shared a photo with the words Operation Sindoor, originally posted by the Indian Army on social media, signifying the emotional name of the counter-attack.

Jai Hind ??

Jai Mahakaal ? pic.twitter.com/h7Z6xJAklH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 7, 2025

Akshay Kumar also shared the photo of 'Operation Sindoor' and wrote, 'Jai Hind', 'Jai Mahakal'.