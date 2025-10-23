For Kajol and Ajay Devgn, it was a total fam jam as they celebrated Diwali. The power couple's children, Yug and Nysa, accompanied the parents in the Diwali celebration. Ajay Devgn's sister also joined the family for a night of celebrations. Aaman Devgn, who recently made his debut with Azaad and is Ajay Devgn's nephew, also joined the family to celebrate the auspicious festival.

Kajol's post

Kajol reflected on life and the changes as she shared the pictures. "Life is a cycle. Day before was Diwali and was the beginning of something and the end of something else. All we can say is that life is all about family and all about love. Om shanti shanti to one and all. #HappyNewYear," she wrote.

Kajol looked stunning in a black and red saree. Nysa opted for a lehenga and killed it with her smile and looks. But, when it came to the men of the family, the pictures evoked many hilarious reactions. Ajay Devgn, Yug, Aaman and one more family member; all opted for matching kurta sets. From the make to the design and the colour; everything was co-ordinated for the men of the family.

Social media reactions

Let's take a look at some of the comments.

"Wholesale shopping," wrote a user.

"Meesho outfits in different sizes," another user commented.

"Everyone's kurta got stitched in just 10m cloth," a social media user took a dig.

"Combo of 4 clothing, Diwali sale from meesho; another social media user poked fun.

"I love how they bought four kurtas from one site only, in one colour, same design with different sizes," read a comment.

"This is what happens when you shop from zudio," another comment read.

"Kajol ma'am should have shopped for Ajay," one more of the comments read.

On the work front, Kajol is busy with the second season of 'The Trial'. The show has received decent reviews from all quarters.