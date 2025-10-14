It was a star-studded night as the most famous and glamorous names from the entertainment industry came down for Manish Malhotra's pre-Diwali bash. It was a glitzy and glittery night as the brightest names of Bollywood arrived looking every bit-Diwali ready!

From Gauri Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta to Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant; the who's who marked their presence at the do.

Kajol, who shares a great bond with Manish Malhotra, came down to the party with daughter Nysa Devgn in tow. The Devgn ladies looked stunning in their embellished sarees. While Nysa opted for a white hue, Kajol rocked a brown and golden saree look. The mom-daughter duo posed for the paps and were seen having a great time.

Social media reactions

However, not everyone loved Nysa's makeup or attire.

"Kajol still looks better than her," wrote a user.

"Such oily makeup," another user commented.

"Nysa makes Kajol look more beautiful," read a comment.

"No class, no style," another comment read.

"Such bad makeup," a social media user opined.

"Isn't this saree uncomfortable?" another social media user wrote.

"She will be flop like her aunty Tanisha," a user opined.

"Nepo onboard," another user wrote.

"What's with such blouse?" and "Why is her blouse designed like this?" were some more comments on the videos doing the rounds.

Nysa not joining Bollywood

In a recent interview, Kajol had received that Nysa had received a couple of calls about debuting in Bollywood. However, she added, that Nysa doesn't want to get into acting anytime soon and has made up her mind about it.

"1-2 phone aaye hain (I have received a couple of calls). But I think, currently, my daughter is definitely not coming into movies. If she wants to do whatever she wants to do, she will tell us, and we are with her 100 per cent, whatever she chooses," she told a website.