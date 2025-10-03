When Amazon Prime announced a celebrity chat show with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, it promised fun, unhinged and insightful chat. However, two episodes down, the show is nothing like what was promised. The first episode had Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as guests. And the second saw Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan gracing the couch. There are several celebrities lined up for future episodes, but the audience already seems to be losing interest in it.

Reddit and other social media platforms are filled with comments on how Kajol can't stop laughing and Twinkle doesn't stop using big words on the show. Not just that, the two actresses are accused of constantly interrupting their guests, jumping from one question to another, and talking more about themselves than letting the guests talk.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions to the first two episodes on Reddit.

"Being a host requires the bare minimum ability to listen to another person. Both Twinkle and Kajol lack that because they think they are already the smartest person in the room," read a comment.

"They are not witty, patient, curious, people's person, self aware, well read (no, kajols collection of mills and boons doesn't count), don't have any life experience outside their privileged upbringing and they both love the sound of their own voice. I've never been so bored in a chat show... Even newbie podcasters are better hosts.... The show sucks big time," another comment read.

"Finally someone said it about Twinkle also. She thinks too highly of herself, and feels she is intelligent," a Reddit user commented.

" That being said, Twinkle and Kajol are so insufferable like even my parents were like why are u calling her babe," another Reddit user wrote.

"Someone please give these two women a script coz they are a train wreck without one," a social media user opined.

"I'm watching it right now and Kajol and Twinkle really need to stop interrupting their guests," another social media user wrote.

"The sole role of a host on podcast is to allow their guest to speak freely their side of the story or any spoilers or event. But from what I came to realise reading comments, the duo, the host don't know how to host and expect their fans to merely run their show by giving engagements," was one more of the comments.

Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Govinda, Chunky Panday, Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal are going to be the next guests on the show.