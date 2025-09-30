It is that time of the year again when our Bengali Bollywood beauties revel in Durga Pujo festivities. Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa, Jaya Bachchan have been the constant faces at the Durga Puja celebrations and this year was no different. And another thing that remained the same was Kajol fuming at younger sister Tanishaa.

Every year videos of Kajol and Tanishaa locking horns inside the pujo pandal go viral. And this year too, the two were caught in an animated discussion. Kajol seemed to be asking the 'Neal N Nikki' actress to come together for a photo-op while she continued to chat with someone. Kajol's eyes did all the talking as Rani Mukerji looked on at the banter between the two sisters.

Social media reactions

Needless to say, the moment didn't get overlooked by people on social media. "This is what happens to younger sister in front of elder sisters, a social media user wrote.

"They fight every year," another social media user commented.

"Their fight is fixed every year," a user wrote.

"She always gets scolded," another user dropped a comment.

"They never skip a fight at the puja pandal. It's their yearly ritual," read a comment.

"They fight so much," another comment read.

"Why do these sisters fight during dura puja every year?" asked a person in the comments section.

"Typical Bengali sisters," one more comment read.

Tanishaa on viral argument video

Last year too, a video of Tanishaa and Kajol getting into an argument had taken over social media. Later, Tanishaa had slammed paparazzi for capturing that moment and blowing it out of proportion.

"We are siblings. We were not fighting. We were just tana maro-ing each other, which is normal. We were just teasing and playing. We didn't think twice about it because it was a private situation. We were in our private Durga Puja, the media had come from outside. They should also respect our privacy," she had said in an interview with YouTube channel, The Sameep Ved.