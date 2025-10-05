Kajol and Rani Mukerji dominated Durga Puja 2025. From their beautiful sarees, breathtaking traditional avatars, sindoor khela to posing with family and other celebs; the divas were all over the place. Kajol was captured with her thousand expressions every minute and fans totally loved it. However, one such moment captured on camera shows a not so pleasing incident.

What went down

It so happened that a man, reportedly a security person, tried to hold onto Kajol as she got down the stairs at the Durga Puja pandal. The man ended up touching her inappropriately leaving Kajol shocked. Though the incident could be unintentional, the actress' expression made it clear that she wasn't happy with the whole situation.

Reactions

Here's how social media reacted to the video clip.

"But who touched her?" asked a user.

"He should have been slapped," another user commented.

"Even heroines are not spared," read a comment.

"She is shocked because of touch not because of security," another comment read.

"He did that deliberately...right? Though he saved her, he took advantage of that moment as well," a social media user wrote.

"Every year something like this happens to her," another social media user recalled.

"I hope she slapped him, he didn't need to do that with his hand," read one more of the comments.

However, there were a few who defended the man.

"It was purely accidental," read a comment.

"See clearly he is holding her hands. Intentions were to save her," a person defended the whole incident.

"She should have stopped when he held her hand," another person joined in the conversation.