The counting of votes in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh and the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra, which went into polls on May 28, began amid tight security on Thursday morning.
Here are the LIVE updates:
- BJP takes an early lead withe Shiv Sena in the third position in Round 1 of Palghar bypoll in Maharashtra.
- The counting of votes has begun in Kairana and 3 other Lok Sabha constituencies -- Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and Nagaland parliamentary constituencies.
- The sudden change in loyalty had not gone down well with the BJP as the Wanaga family has held various posts in the saffron party for the last 35 years.
- Similarly, the BJP is also keen on retaining its power in Palghar in Maharashtra. The seat had become vacant after BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga passed away in January. However since then, the saffron party and the Shiv Sena has been engaged in a controversy after the later fielded the late BJP MP's son Srinivas.
- There were over 16 lakh voters in Kairana, including 873,120 men, 736,431 women and 77 of the third gender.
- On May 28, a few EVMs at a polling booth in Kairana had suffered technical snags and several voters had to go back without casting their choice.
- It is indeed crucial for BJP to win the Kairana seat. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had campaigned in the area to ensure that BJP does not see a repeat of Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections. The BJP had lost to Samajwadi Party in both the Lok Sabha constituencies.
- The Kairana seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh in February, following which his daughter Mriganka was chosen as the party candidate.
- Mriganka Singh is contesting against Tabassum Hasan of Rashtriya Lok Dal and has been backed by a joint opposition of Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party.
- The Kairana election is the fourth Lok Sabha by-election in the state since 2014.