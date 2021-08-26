The deadly twin blasts outside Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport have left several dead and many are being treated for injuries while chaos has struck the airport packed with Afghans trying to flee the country. At least 13 Afghans are believed to be dead in the attack, while the death toll is still rising. In the explosions, several US Marines and American military have also died.

The US envoy in Kabul told WSJ that at least four Marines were killed and three were injured in the attacks. In the official statement released by the Pentagon, there's no exact number of Americans dead in the explosions.

"We can confirm that a number of US service members were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in an official statement.

The Pentagon has not revealed what troops are behind the attack. A US official said that the Islamic State group is believed to be behind the attack.