On Thursday, August 26, Western Security forces urged its nationals on Afghan soil of a possible security threat and urged its citizens to not travel to the airport. Hours after this was reported by the Western media outlets, loud gunfire and explosion were heard at Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul around the afternoon.

Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary sharing the news on Twitter wrote, "Sewage canal where Afghans were vetted after their documents was packed with Afghans including women and children. A suicide attacker blew himself up in the middle of a large crowd. At least another attacker started shooting, multiple eye witnesses in the area & a friend tells me."

Confirming the news, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby tweeted, "We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can."

Latest reports confirmed by Fox News reveal that 3 U.S. troops have been injured in the explosion.

Australia, Britain and New Zealand on Wednesday had also urged their citizens not to travel to the Kabul airport mentioned an agency report.

If American media outlet BNO News is to be believed, a second blast may be on its way.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the outlet reported, "French ambassador warns 2nd explosion is possible near gates at Kabul Airport, urges people to leave and take cover."

The media outlet also confirms that about 13 civilians including children are feared dead in the attack. While the toll of the injured is not certain yet, the list includes foreigners as well as locals.

A fresh advisory has been rolled out by the US government following the suspected bomb blast.

This is a developing story.